Georgia Bernice Caddell George, 101, was born on September 18, 1921 in Aubrey, Texas to George Franklin and Maggie Mae Ardelia Kelly Caddell. She passed away on August 4, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 3, 1939 she married Robert Lewis George in Aubrey, Texas. They had two daughters, Anita Gwyn and Judith Lea.
Georgia was a 1939 graduate of Aubrey High School. She graduated from Texas Woman’s University in 1959 and began her teaching career as a business teacher at Tioga High School. She then taught business classes at Pilot Point High School for several years. After completing her master’s degree, Georgia became the high school guidance counselor at Pilot Point High School and later at Aubrey High School.
Georgia and Lewis owned George Real Estate for many years. She was very active in civic affairs and was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2013 for her many contributions to the Aubrey community. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church before joining the Oak Grove Methodist Church congregation where she taught Sunday school classes for many years.
Georgia is survived by her daughter, Judith Pedersen and husband Errol; grandchildren, Amy Yi and husband Chae and Phillip Shelton and wife Carrie; step-grandchildren, Christian Pedersen and wife Deborah and Katrina Salazar and husband Ruben; great-grandchildren, Braden Yi, Rylan Yi, Presley Shelton, and Cooper Shelton; step-great-grandchildren, Joshua Pedersen, Emily Pedersen, Haley Pedersen, Liliana Salazar, Madalyn Salazar, Spencer Salazar, Peyton Towery, and Devyn Towery; nieces, Rita Crowder, Christeen Cox and Joan Batie; nephews, Lee Robinson, Don George and Gene George; and cousins, Marijo Wilson, Shell Wilson, Kelly Wilson, and Christopher Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Maggie Caddell; husband, Lewis; daughter, Anita Aldridge; brother, Paul Caddell; sister, Loraine Robinson; nephew, Gary Caddell; and niece, Barbara Hicks.
The family would like to thank Bristol Hospice and Georgia’s caregivers at Village on the Park for the care they gave her.
A visitation will be held 1:00PM-2:00PM, Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX and the funeral service will begin at 2:00PM with Rev. Sam Redfearn officiating. A private interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Oak Grove Cemetery Association or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Terri L. Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.