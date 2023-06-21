George Robert “Bob” Boughton

Bob Boughton, 76, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on May 11, 2023, at Wise Regional Hospital. He was born April 30, 1947, in Minneapolis, the son of Lt. Colonel William and Shirley Boughton.
Bob attended Arlington Heights High School and graduated from Papillion High School in 1965. Following graduation, he returned to Texas and married his high school sweetheart, Linda Kathleen Hicks. They celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Bob started his career as a butcher and worked his way up to Director of Meat Operations for Skaggs Alpha Beta. After moving to Boyd, he began a successful career as a Real Estate Broker in Wise and Denton Counties. He was a long-time member of the Board of Directors.
He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Linda Kathleen; two daughters, Lucy Boughton of Ft. Worth, Ginger Jumper and her husband Paul of Decatur; a son, Shane Boughton and his wife Alicia of Ft. Worth; four grandchildren, Caitlin Boughton, Hunter Boughton, Derek Shelby and wife Aubre, Jordan Shelby and fiancé Cody Cooper; two great-grandsons, Cannon and Levi Shelby; two brothers, Bill Boughton of Dallas, Ran Boughton and his wife Sue of Hurst; two sisters, Sherry Graves, Cindy Davis and her husband Jim, of Tucson Arizona; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bob loved his home, family, and animals. He raised horses, dogs, cats, goats, pigs, donkeys, and chickens throughout his life. Horses were his favorite and he shared that passion with his granddaughter and her love of rodeo. He was very sociable and never met a stranger striking up a conversation with everyone. People will remember Bob as a smart, witty, funny, caring, giving, and loving friend and neighbor.
In keeping with the wishes of Bob there will be no funeral services and a Mass will be said at a later date.