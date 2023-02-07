George L. Phillips

George Lonsford Phillips, 73, of Denton, TX passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Denton, TX. He was born on March 18, 1949, at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas to William V. and Troyce T. (Alexander) Phillips. George attended Jefferson Davis Elementary School, W. E. Greiner Jr. High School, and graduated from W. H. Adamson High School in the Spring of 1967. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1968 and went to boot camp at Camp Pendleton in California. George went to Vietnamese Language School and Combat Intelligence training in 1969. He served one tour in Viet Nam and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal with device, Combat Action Ribbon, and Good Conduct Medal. George was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps on April 24, 1970.
George attended North Texas State University, currently known as the University of North Texas, and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration - Management degree in May 1974. He worked for Target in the grocery division as an assistant manager, before joining the Carrollton Fire Department in January 1976. George was a fireman, EMT, paramedic, swift water rescue technician and driver. He retired from the Carrollton Fire Department on May 30, 2006. George also worked for the Carrollton City Credit Union for several years, while working for the fire department. When that credit union merged with Valwood Park Credit Union in 1999, George continued working with them as a loan officer/title clerk until his retirement in October of 2014.
George enjoyed TV shows and movies with western/cowboy themes, especially John Wayne. He was interested in US military history, especially the Civil War and World War II, and read numerous books on those subjects. George was an avid bass fisherman and was very proud of the many large bass that he caught and had mounted for display in his home. He also enjoyed dove hunting and shooting skeet and sporting clays.
George was a handy man who would repair or build whatever he needed, unless it truly called for a professional. He was conservative, very stubborn, and was self-confident in that he knew he was right, and his way was the best way.
As a small boy George wanted to purchase a small plastic tool set with a hammer, saw, and screw drivers. It cost 25 cents. He asked Dad for a quarter. His dad, trying to be responsible with his first-born son, told him that from his 25-cent allowance he had to contribute to church and savings first. This did not leave enough to purchase the tools set. George decided at that young age that he would make his own money and not be dependent on others. As soon as he was old enough, he got his first job on a paper route for the Dallas Times Herald and started earning his own money.
George is survived by his brothers, Russ Phillips of Burleson, TX and Cary Phillips of Sachse, TX; and his close friend and companion for over 32 years, Betty Anker.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Troyce.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Slay Memorial Chapel, Aubrey, TX.
