George “G. L.” Vandagriff

George Lonzo “G. L.” Vandagriff, 88, was called home by the Lord on July 5, 2022, while surrounded by his family.
G. L. was born in the Nobility/Desert portion of Grayson County on January 3, 1934, to Otis Lonzo and Georgie Etta (Lattimer) Vandagriff. On July 2, 1955, he married Threeca Jones in Sherman, Texas. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. G. L. served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Bolivar Baptist Church and the Independent Order of the Oddfellows. G. L. worked for 45 years in the Municipal Works Division for cities such as Aubrey, Denton, and Sherman.
A visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Bolivar Baptist Church, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 am. Mike Pennington, along with Bobby Vandagriff will deliver the message and eulogy.
G. L. is survived by his wife, Threeca of Sanger; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melinda and Eddie Cross of Aubrey and Karen and Randy Sons of Sanger; sisters and brother, Dora Hackney and husband Tom of Trenton, TX, Lynda Jean Rosson of Piedmont, MO, Bobby Vandagriff and wife Chris of Allen, TX. Additionally, he also survives five grandchildren Brooke Sons, Justin Cross, Amber Cross, Travis Sons, and Katie Sons. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Oleta Jones, and brother Jimmy Vandagriff
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please make online condolences to the Vandagriff Family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.