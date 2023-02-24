George Clements Massey, 87, of Keller, Texas, passed away on February 7, 2023. George was born July 24, 1934, in Red Bank, Tennessee to Lester and Nora Massey. He graduated from Red Bank High School, from David Lipscomb University in 1956, Harding University in 1958, and Harding Graduate School in 1961. After Teaching a year in Beamsville, Ontario, George was married to Mary Frances Bolleau in 1959. George and Mary lived in Sea Bright, New Jersey; Midwest City, Oklahoma; Denton, Texas; and Keller, Texas. George spent most of his career as a teacher, five years in elementary, fifteen years in high school and ten years in college. He taught Bible courses while working as the Bible Chair Director and campus minister at the University Church of Christ in Denton. He retired from teaching in 2001, after teaching Senior English at Keller High School. The rest of his career was spent in preaching. George served as a full-time minister for the Church of Christ at Denton from 1975 to 1984. During his teaching years, he preached at churches in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, and Eastside Manhattan. In his student days, he preached in small congregations in Gruetli and Altamont, Tennessee; Corinth, Mississippi; Shell Knob, Missouri; and Bald Knob, Arkansas. George’s favorite activities included spending time with family and eating with good friends, reading a good book, singing folk songs of the Appalachian Mountains, and carving on a good block of wood. George is survived by his wife, Mary, his three daughters, Lisa Massey of Arlington, Texas, Delia Sweazea of Frisco, Texas, and Jennifer Sasiain and husband Rusty, of Corinth, Texas. He had four grandchildren, Jordan Rae Sweazea Mikeska and Chloe Jo Sweazea of Frisco, Texas, and Sean Austin Sasiain and Stephen Riley Sasiain of Corinth, Texas, and two great grandsons Jaxon Mikeska and Tripp Alan Mikeska. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on March 25, 2023, at the North Richland Hills campus of the The Hills Church, 6300 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, Texas. Memorials may be sent to The Community Enrichment Center of North Richland Hills, Texas.