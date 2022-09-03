Geoffrey A. Land

“But you…pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, endurance, and gentleness.” I TIMOTHY 6:11
Geoffrey Allison Land PhD, age 80, peacefully passed away Saturday, August 27th, 2022, at the T. Boone Pickens Hospice in Dallas. He was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Albert Elwood Land and Greta Helene Matthews. The older of two boys, Geoff grew up in Chanute, Kansas and Jeanette, Pennsylvania. His life truly began, he told everyone, when he met and married Maxine, and ultimately dedicated himself to God.
Geoff was well known nationally and internationally in both Microbiology and HLA transplant communities having served in both Dallas and Houston for much of his over 50-year career. He is best known for his expertise in Mycology and being a pioneer in clinical laboratory support for solid organ transplantations. Geoff was a well-loved teacher, teaching at both UT Southwestern and TCU and was very active in many national and international medical organizations. Despite his busy work schedule, he still found time to serve as a Church Deacon and Lay minister and coach his children in soccer.
Geoff is survived by his bride of 57 years Ernani Maxine Land; his brother Robert Land and his wife Zarela and their children Sheryl, Staci, and Marco; his son Kevin and his wife Melissa and their four children, Samantha, Joshua, Jessica, and Benjamin; his son Kyle Land and his wife Christina and their children Avery and Isaac. He is preceded by his beloved daughter Melissa Allison Land, who went to be with the Lord February 2022.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in his name be given to either the T. Boone Pickens Hospice: