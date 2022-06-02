Gayle Frances Fortune Walker, 85 of Valley View, Texas died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville, Texas. Her cause of death was due to congestive heart disease and kidney failure. She was a resident of Pecan Tree Nursing and Rehabilitation Center due to progressive dementia, several rounds of pneumonia and Covid-19.
She was born on April 24, 1937 to Glen Leroy Fortune and Gladys Irene Davis Fortune at her grandmother’s home in Dallas, Texas. She was co-owner of Walker Products Corporation. As a professional artist she was a member of Red River Art Gallery, Gainesville Visual Arts and Denton Visual Arts. Gayle was a graduate of Denton High School. She had four sisters and two brothers and is survived by three of her sisters Linda, Tobi and Terry and the families of her siblings.
She married Walter William (Bill) Walker on December 17, 1955 in Grand Prairie, Texas and they had four children Sandra Kay, Walter Randall, Ronald William and Rodney Lee. Their children are married however the youngest son preceded his mother in death. The Walkers have 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Bill has two sisters and one surviving sister Mary Sue Bell of Saint Jo, a niece and four great nieces and nephews.
Bill was a machine designer, tool and die maker and manufacturer. He also designed and built assembly lines. He built and supplied manufacturing equipment locally to Peterbilt, Weber/Zodiac and many others including aeronautical companies, Zebco and AT&T. Bill and Gayle retired in Valley View after many years of operating their company Walker Products Corporation. Bill survives his wife and is an avid gardener and sports enthusiast. They lived in Shady Shores and were charter members of Lake Shore Baptist Church. The couple retired in Valley View, Texas and attended Valley View First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home in Gainesville from 6:00-7:30pm on Wednesday, June 1. Her funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1:00pm at the same location. Interment will follow, approximately starting at 3:00pm at Swisher Cemetery on Shady Shores Road in Lake Dallas, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gainesville Area Visual Arts Scholarship Fund (GAVA) Scholarship Fund. Please designate “Scholarship Fund in memory of Gayle Walker”, PO Box 495, Gainesville, TX 76241, www.gainesvilleareavisualarts.org. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com.