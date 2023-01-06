Gary Wayne Harden, 83, of Denton, Texas, was born on August 27, 1939 in San Jose, California. He died peacefully on January 3, 2023, after a brief illness.
He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1966, receiving a letter of commendation for his work in the Missile Group of the Gunnery Department of the USS Little Rock. Gary graduated from California State University at Fullerton with a BA in Business Administration in 1975. A born salesman, he worked for Rockwell, Motorola, and New Micros before starting several of his own companies, including Axiom Manufacturing and Wisch Systems.
Gary is survived by his wife, Kristy Harden of Denton, Texas, his sons John Harden of Pennsylvania, Timothy LeBlanc and wife Colleen of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, and Daniel Harden and wife Sara of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, his daughter Alicia Harden of Covington, Kentucky, and sisters Carol Getsinger of Pasadena, Maryland, and Terri Shrout of Missouri. He loved his grandchildren Timmy, Claire, Luke, and Liam and his numerous nieces and nephews with all his heart.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Velma Blanche (Powell) Harden, his father, Benjamin Franklin Harden, his sister Cheryl Smith and daughter Katherine Harden.
A graveside service will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Gary’s honor to Paralyzed Veterans of America. (https://secure.pva.org/)
Arrangements for Gary are with Coker Funeral Home in Sanger.