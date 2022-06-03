Gail Noel Crump passed away peacefully at his home in Corinth on May 2nd, 2022 at the age of 88.
Gail was born in Brownwood, Texas on December 20, 1933 to Joseph Pleasant “Plez” Crump and Pebble Crump (née Grimes). He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1951.
Gail soon joined the Army, and was stationed at Fort Clayton, Panama Canal Zone.
After leaving the Army, Gail attended Howard Payne University and earned a degree in physics. He began working for the local phone company, which ultimately became Verizon before his retirement.
In 1958, Gail married Suzanne Rogers and had two sons with her, Jamison and Joseph. After the two divorced, Gail married Janice LaPointe on March 15, 1983. Janice brought two sons of her own to the marriage, Gibby and Geoffrey, and the new blended family was born.
Gail was very active with the Denton Community Theatre (now Theatre Denton), contributing his imagination and woodworking talents to set design and construction. His first foray into the theatre was to build a set-piece for a production of The Teahouse of the August Moon . The play called for a Jeep on stage, so Gail constructed a folding Jeep which garnered enthusiastic applause when deployed. He and Janice remained active with DCT for many years, Gail designing and building innovative sets while Janice choreographed elaborate productions. Gail received numerous DCT “Josh Awards” for his set designs.
Gail and Janice were married for 34 years before she passed away in 2017.
Gail is survived by his sons, Jamison and Joseph, his step-sons, Gibby and Geoffrey, and his grandsons Joseph and Jonathan. He was predeceased by his wife Janice, and his parents Joseph and Pebble.
Gail’s inurnment, together with his beloved Janice, will be at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 7th at 11:30 AM with full military honors.
Services to be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Denton on Tuesday, June 7th at 6:00 PM.
Memorial donations to Theatre Denton are suggested.