Fred Cunningham Marrs went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 15, 2022. He was born in Odessa, Texas to Fred and Pauline Marrs on November 2, 1940.
Fred lived in Krum on the family land where he grew up. Fred lived in Denver City and Era, Texas before the family moved to Krum in 1954. Fred and Janett (Jan) graduated from Krum High School together in 1959, married in 1965 and made their life in Denton until they retired back to the Marrs family farm west of Krum. Fred loved to hunt, fish and travel. Fred loved people, and people loved Fred. He was a man of dignity, honor, and integrity.
Fred attended North Texas State University and worked his whole life in the Denton area, mostly in sales. He worked at Rapco Plastics, Moore Business Forms, owned North Texas Industrial
Supply and finished his career with Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT). He had lifelong friends from all.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Max B Marrs.
The celebration of Fred’s life will be held at Denton Bible Church Chapel in Denton with Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a fellowship luncheon in the fellowship hall on Friday, July 22, 2022. Interment will be Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas.
Fred is survived by the love of his life and wife of 57 years Jan Marrs and their children Leanne Marrs, Joe and Gay Marrs and grandchildren Marissa Marrs and fiancé Connor Hamrick of Denton, Matt and Haden Joy Marrs of Washougal, Washington…and his faithful, old lumpy, black lab, Wiggles.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse Children’s Ministries.