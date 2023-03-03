Evelyn O. Smith

Evelyn Orelia Smith was born on January 22, 1924 to Otto and Elma Reesing in Cranfills Gap, TX. She was confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church and attended Cranfills Gap schools graduating in 1940 and then attending Clifton Junior College, graduating in 1942. She was called home on March 2, 2023.
After attending Texas Lutheran College, she left the Gap for the big city of Fort Worth in 1943 where she was employed by Kraft Cheese Co., in city sales. Later she was transferred to the company’s district sales office in Dallas, then to the southwest division office in Garland.
She met her husband, Curtis Smith, while in Dallas, and they were married October 3, 1946. They had two children, Dan Smith of Kerrville and Dr. Diann Rozell Huber of Denton.
When her husband formed his own plumbing company, Evelyn was a member in the Association of Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Contractors. She became a member of the Women’s Auxiliary, where she held several leadership roles, including president of the Dallas County Auxiliary and chairman of the by-laws revision committee and treasurer for four years with the National Auxiliary. She also served as the national director to the State of Texas.
In 1977, she and Curtis moved back to the Gap, Evelyn’s birthplace, where she was a member for over 30 years at the First Baptist Church of the Gap. While in the Gap, Evelyn served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Cranfills Gap ISD. She also served on the Cranfills Gap City Council for two years.
Evelyn, Gannie as she was fondly called by many, was proud of her family and greatly enjoyed her 4 grandsons and 14 great grandchildren. They were the source of much joy to her as she continued to quilt baby quilts until her recent illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Curtis and her three siblings: Harlan Reesing, John Reesing and Martha Morgan. She is survived by her son Dan, her daughter Diann and the families of her four grandsons: Zach, Leanne, Bo, Abram, Jones and Thomas Rex Rozell of Argyle, Texas; Clay, Emily, Reveau, Calvin, Hannah, and Hazel Rozell of Sanger, Texas; Andrew, Heather, Clive, Benjamin, and Joseph Reesing Rozell of Denton, Texas; and Scott, Lacey, Michelle, Olivia, and Phineas Rozell of Fairfield, Connecticut; along with many great nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwegian country church, The Rock Church, that Evelyn attended as a child and is the final resting place for her Norwegian family members. Donations may be made to St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 402 Meridian Street, Cranfills Gap, TX 76637. Additionally, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Cranfills Gap, TX where Evelyn and Curtis served while living at the Gap.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Village Church in Denton, TX on Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m.