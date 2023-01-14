Eunice Davis Curry of Denton, TX went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was born January 29, 1922 in Oakland City, IN and graduated from Oakland City High School and Oakland City University with a degree in education. She received her masters degree from Indiana University. She and her first love, John, were married for more than 62 years. Her second love was teaching. She taught math and English in public schools in Indiana, Ohio, and Alaska. Eunice and John moved to Denton in 1956 and she then devoted her time to raising her family and volunteer work which included Habitat for Humanity, SPAN, and serving as a 4-H Leader. She taught hundreds of youth life skills and was recognized as one of the top leaders at both the County and State levels. She was an active member, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and member of Presbyterian Women in the First Presbyterian Church of Denton. She loved raising African Violets and was a long time member of, and officer in, the Denton African Violet Society. She won both state and national competitions with the violets she raised. She is survived by 2 daughters, Elaine Curry and Eileen Curry Resnik, her son-in-law, Neil Resnik, grandson, Chad Resnik, and Elaine’s partner Jody Puckett. She was preceded in death by her parents Ottis and Clarice Davis and her brother Elmo Davis. Graveside services will be held at Covenanter Cemetery in Bloomington, IN at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 at the First Presbyterian Church in Denton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to The Food Pantry at First Presbyterian Church of Denton. Eunice was a dedicated and loving wife and mother, adored by her children and remembered fondly by her students. She will be forever loved and missed. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Selah Ridge including the angel dog, Sadie.