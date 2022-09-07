Essell Lloyd Bever, a vibrant and loving person, passed away at the age of 86 on September 2, 2022 with his daughter Dawne Bonds at his side.
Essell was born November 24, 1935 in Satanta, Kansas to Claude and Vera Mae (Bunch) Bever and raised in Madison, Indiana. While working in Mitchell, Indiana he met the love of his life when he asked a local who the prettiest girl in town was. He called and asked if she’d like to go out for a cup of coffee. Essell married that girl, Martha Elizabeth “Liz” Ellis, on January 13, 1961.
Essell was a proud alumnus of Purdue University and Sigma Chi Fraternity. As a Civil Engineer he was interested in how things worked and happily told others how the Romans did things in ancient times. He loved traveling with his wife and had especially fond memories of Spain and Greece. They shared a love of nature, classic Westerns, and sports, and enjoyed watching ball games together. Retiring to Cedaredge, CO, he could often be found on the Grand Mesa, fishing on his own or with family and great grandsons.
Essell was preceded in death by his parents, sister Maxine Bever-Libbert, wife Liz Bever, son Richard Bever, and grandchild, Kelly Bonds. He is survived by his children Dawne Bonds (Bill), Denton, TX, Ann Bever (Patrick Rogers), Dallas, TX, sister-in-law Marilyn Wright, Scottsdale, AZ, nieces Laura and Lynn Westberg, Louisville, KY, nephew Larry Westberg, Springfield, VA, grandchildren Kristina Tucker, Houston, TX, Tony Bonds, San Diego, CA, seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 10th at the Haverly Chapel in Mitchell, IN from 11am to 1pm with a service at 1pm. A separate graveside service will be at 2:30pm at Ames Chapel Cemetery in Paoli, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brain Injury Association of America, www.biausa.org.