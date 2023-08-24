Erin Jean Elshire

Erin Jean Moudy Elshire, 47, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her family and close friends.
Born April 8, 1976, in Denton, where she lived all her life. Erin attended school in Denton and graduated from Ryan High School. She spent her life around children, working at different schools and daycares over the years. She even watched other children at home in order to be able to stay with her own girls. Her daughters were her whole world. She loved making them happy and supporting them in whatever they wanted to do. Gymnastics, cheer, and Girl Scouts just to name a few. Erin would jump in with both feet and do anything she could to help them succeed. Erin absolutely enjoyed traveling. She just wanted to go, no matter the destination. Her favorite places were Las Vegas, Walt Disney World, and Branson. But she was just as happy to take a trip to the dollar store. Erin never met a stranger. She’d talk to anyone anywhere and made several friends that way. While Erin fought cancer for almost ten years, not many people outside of her close family and friends even knew she was sick. She just didn’t want anyone to worry about her. Her strength and determination were evident up until the every end.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents and her niece, Alanna Jisha.
She is survived by her husband, William Elshire; daughters, Maddison Justice and Natalee Justice; son, Zakery Elshire; parents, Larry and Judy Moudy; sister, Ramy Jisha (husband, Kent); nieces, Payton Justice, Sky Jisha, and Avery Harris; great-niece Harper Rodriguez; great-nephew, Asher Rodriguez and numerous other members of her big, beautiful, blended family. Erin also left behind many close friends.
Erin had requested there to be no service held so the family is honoring her wishes.