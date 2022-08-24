Elliott Ray Cox, age 93, of Denton, TX. passed away in Denton on August 15, 2022. He was born on October 8, 1928, in Houston, TX, the eldest of three sons of Jack and Marion Cox, and grew up with his two brothers, Jimmy and Jack, in East Texas at the Humble Oil Camps where his father was employed. A prolific architectural designer, Ray leaves a legacy of custom homes, apartments, condominiums, restaurants, and businesses in Denton and the surrounding areas. In addition, he received requests for specialized designs memorializing a person or cause. Ray had a unique talent in using space to create innovative and functional designs. He listened carefully to his clients and created solutions while maintaining the design. Ray was still designing in the Fall of 2021. He had the highest moral character, ethical behavior beyond reproach, a deep and real respect for others ideas, and generosity that bordered on excessive.
Ray is survived by his wife, Rosann; children Christopher Cox of Denton, TX; Kevin and Cynthia of Roswell, GA; and Brian and Debra of Denton, TX; grandchildren: Holly Cox, Matthew and wife Whitney Lynn, Kayla Lynn, Briana Cox and her partner Patrick Burghy; and 7 great grandchildren, He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and his two brothers.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 23, at Deberry’s Funeral Home, 2025 West University Dr, Denton, TX 76201. The funeral mass was held at 11 a.m., August 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2255 North Bonnie Brae. Ray will be laid to rest at the DFW National Cemetery at 1:15 P.M., Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Deberry’s Funeral Home in Denton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made in Ray Cox’s name to the charity of your choice.