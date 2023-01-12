Eileen Waage
Eileen Waage left for Heaven peacefully by her daughter’s side January 5, 2023.  Eileen loved God with all her heart, soul and mind,  through her humor and her sacrificial lifestyle.

Life Celebration to be held SAT Jan 14, 10a at First Rock Fellowship

201 N. Cherry, Aubrey, TX

