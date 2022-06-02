She was born on May 13, 1924 in Poolesville, Maryland and passed away on May 29, 2022 at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Sally (Hagy) Thompson; her husband of fifty years, Forest T. Sark, Jr., her son, Edward N. Sark, two brothers, Harold H. Thompson and Frank R. Thompson, and her daughter-in-law, Janet K. Sark.
She is survived by her son, Robert Dale Sark and wife, Marilyn of Galveston; brother, James J. Thompson of Maryland; grandchildren, Angela Sark Snapp, Heather Sark Wallace, Frank R. Sark, Bonnie Sark Reynolds; and nine great-grandchildren.
She received her nursing education at American University and Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC. She served as a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps, serving in an Army hospital. She was active in nursing for fifty-one years. She loved her work, patient care and co-workers. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 4725 FM 720, Aubrey, TX 76227. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com