Eddie Wayne Clark, 74, passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer at his home in Denton, Texas, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was born in Denton to Bertis “Sleepy” and Marie Clark on July 17, 1948. Eddie graduated from Denton High School in 1966 as well as from the University of North Texas with a degree in Business in 1970. He worked for M.E. Moses as a manager for 15 years and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years. Anyone who knew Eddie witnessed his witty personality and humor. He loved his family, friends, fur babies, and fast cars. He spent countless hours watching the stock market, playing cards and dominoes, or sitting outside on his driveway enjoying the outdoors. After retirement he enjoyed eating lunch with his Romeo buddies (Retired Old Men Eating Out).
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Sue Robertson, brother David Allen Clark, sister-in-law Teresa Calvert and nephew Mark Cunningham. He is survived by his wife, Linda Kelly Clark, and sons, Michael and Josh Clark. Brother Mark Clark (wife Debbie), Sisters-in-law and Brothers-in-law Debra & Paul Cunningham, and Dianne & Reggie Boliver. Grandchildren Madi Maffie (husband Chris), Gracy Clark, Brady Clark, great-grandson Rylund Richards, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home from 5 PM to 7 PM Friday, June 9, 2023. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 AM, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at DeBerry’s, with interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.