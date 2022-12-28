Earl Leroy Bengston, 77, of Gainesville, made his way to glory land on December 26, 2022. Born on June 29, 1945, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, Earl was the son of Rudolph Carl Edward Bengston and Hazel Alice (Jones) Bengston.
Earl served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On October 21, 2004, he married Barbara Jean Howard in Denton, Texas. He loved Barbara, his children, and his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Grandad or Papa.
Earl was a good man and always greeted people with a smile. Affectionately known as “Uncle Earl,” he was good at conversation and attentively listening to others. Always being just a phone call away, Earl’s phone would frequently ring with people calling to “pick his brain” regarding his knowledge of cattle and feed. He had a knack for working and training cows in a way that others could not and was labeled by some as the “Cow Whisperer.”
Earl found his calling in serving and leading others to Jesus Christ and became ordained into the ministry. Earl answered the call as Associate Pastor at the Open Range Kingdom Church in Krum. When Earl saw others in need, he would move mountains to help them. Although a frugal man, Earl offered others the best he had. A faithful servant’s heart.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Gainesville; son Wayne Calvin Bengston of Ponder; step-children, Angie Koiner of Krum, Ronnie Gentry of Krum, and Heath Gentry of Lewisville; three sisters, Deloris Blankenship of Mannford, OK, Marie Bengston Mirzaian of Broken Arrow, OK, and Joan Harness of Drumwright, OK; and one brother, Ralph Calvin Bengston of Mannford, OK. In addition, he is survived by ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Ronda Darlene Bengston, and a brother, Nels Olaf Bengston.
A memorial service honoring a well-lived life is at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Open Range Kingdom Church in Krum. Pastor John Ritchie Johnson and Jackie Howard will officiate the services.
Arrangements are with Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please share a memory or offer your condolences to the Bengston Family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.