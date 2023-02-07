Drell Harvey Goff, Jr. passed away at his home in Denton, Texas on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Drell was born in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Reverend Drell Sr. and Alfreda Goff on October 4, 1942. He grew up in Athens, Cardington, and Ironton, Ohio. He served as a Specialist in the Army Military Police in New York. While in New York he married his wife of 59 years, the late Dana Wilson Goff. He graduated from Ohio University with a degree in Finance. The couple moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he began his career at Pittsburgh National Bank. He moved to Wheeling, West Virginia where he co-owned the paint and glass distribution company, W.A. Wilson & Sons. With his huge heart he served in leadership positions at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Wheeling Country Club, and the Small Business Federal Reserve Board. He retired from the business and continued his career working as a financial advisor and an avid golfer at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He retired from retirement and moved to Denton, Texas where he became a full-time grandfather affectionately known as Granddud. This role involved supporting the “Land of Yes,” attending and coaching his grandchildren’s activities, and supplying bubblegum and mints for the neighborhood children. He dabbled in commercial real estate; however, he lost most of the money that he earned playing golf with the “Noon group” at Denton Country Club. He is survived by his two sons and their spouses David and Karen of Denton, Texas, Denny and Lisa of Spartanburg, South Carolina, his sister Merry Vespe and her husband Angelo of Easley, South Carolina, and seven grandchildren including Thomas, Alex, Emily, Adam, Avery, James, and Amber. Granddud and Grandmud are dancing together again while Jesus is leading the orchestra.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM at St. David of Wales Church in Denton, on Saturday, February 25th, 2023. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the St. David of Wales Episcopal Church.