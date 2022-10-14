Retired Associate Professor, Dr. Keith Whisnant Turner departed this earth, surrounded by his family on September 24, 2022 at the age of 73 after a courageous battle against diabetes. Keith leaves behind his beloved wife Shuqin Miao and stepson Cheng Yin. Keith was the son of Emily Joan Whisnant Turner and stepson of Arthur H Turner.
Keith devoted his life to being a teacher and an enthusiastic, dedicated mentor in the Graduate Studies Program at the University of North Texas. He was an alumnus of Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio where he received his BS in Psychology and his PHD in Gerontology at the University Of Cincinnati. Keith was focused and dedicated to educating his students and mentees in the importance, care, and understanding of our aging population. He was also invested in his community. Keith’s volunteer work included leadership assistance to many organizations involved with geriatrics.
Keith enjoyed the simplest but best things in life. He had an infectious laugh, and enjoyed fishing, time with his family and students (they too were family), sipping a glass of wine while preparing a big dinner he and Shuqin had lovingly labored over. His doors were always open to anyone needing a time of assistance, frequently sharing his home with many.
Keith approached his life like he ran hurdles, the 440/800 races in track and field at Woodward High School in Cincinnati-with skill, endurance, and technique. If Keith clipped a hurdle, he made up the time before the next one came. He has run a great race, made excellent time, though he has clipped a hurdle, he has crossed the finish line.
Keith’s mother preceded him in death. To cherish his memory is his Wife Shuqin Miao, Stepson Cheng Yin, Sister Angelique T Williams, Stepfather, Arthur Turner. Niece, Shauni L Williams, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Memorial Service will be held on October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at North Point Café, 2000 W University Dr., Denton, TX 76201.
Our family wishes to thank friends, classmates, and peers for the outpouring of condolences, words of comfort, fond memories, and pictures shared.