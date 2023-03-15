Dr. John Floyd Hines, 86, passed from this life in the evening of Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Denton, due to complications caused by advanced emphysema.
Employed as a neurophysiologist by Texas Woman’s University from 1971 through May 2002, John taught anatomy and physiology related classes to students studying to work in the allied health fields of occupational therapy, physical therapy, and nursing. Reflecting on his 30 year career, he estimated he’d taught over 3,000 students just in his first four years at TWU.
During his employment, he also directed the research of graduate students, was Pre-Med Advisor, faculty sponsor for Tri-Beta, served in the TWU Faculty Senate as well as a mentor many others. He was granted Professor Emeritus status In retirement. Throughout the following years, John had 4 passions: mowing the grass, following his Florida State Seminoles, reading biographies of U.S. Presidents and the stock market.
Being a lecturer of anatomy and physiology served him well as he was a consummate storyteller, which helped students link what needed to be learned to real life situations.
He was well read in many subjects and enjoyed sharing his interests and passions with people. When bantering ideas with colleagues or debating issues in general, he might take an opposite viewpoint just to heighten the discussion. He could be a witty conversationalist and was not above engaging in practical jokes.
Born in Dallas, Texas, at Baylor Hospital to Dr. John F. Hines (MD) and Nancy Olivia (Rodgers) Hines, he became the older brother to three sisters all who lived to adulthood. In 1964, he married Rebecca McAlister of Wellington, Kansas. They had been married for 59 years upon his death.
His parents and sisters, Mary Olivia (Hines) Storey and Nalice (Hines) East, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca, his sons, John William and Nathan. Also surviving are his sister, Nancy Jane (Hines) Husbands, 4 grandchildren (Nicole, Olivia, Sophia and Cormac), 14 nieces and nephews and 4 great grandchildren.
John graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas. He attended Baylor University before joining the U. S. Army where he served as a medical specialist, SP4, (a medic) overseas in Germany. Upon returning home, he completed a B.S. (1962), a M.S. (1966) at North Texas State University, and a Ph.D. (1970) from Florida State University.
At his request, no formal services will be conducted as a memorial to his life. Due to allergies in the home, the family requests no food or floral arrangements be offered. Interment of his ashes will be held at a later date with family members in attendance.
The family has requested that memorial gifts be made in his name to The Arthritis Foundation at: https://www.arthritis.org or a charity of their choice.
Those wishing to offer an anecdote about John are invited to send their thoughts (humorous or otherwise) to jhinesanecdotes@gmail.com
