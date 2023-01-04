JB Spalding was born in San Antonio, TX, on August 15, 1943. He grew up in San Antonio, TX, and later in Durango, Colorado, attending Fort Lewis College for his undergraduate degree and Texas Tech in Lubbock, TX, for his Masters and Doctorate where he met the love of his life, Judy, on a blind date. He taught at UNT for more than 35 years and reared his family in Denton, TX.
JB and Judy loved to travel together. Their adventures took them to Machu Picchu, Peru, the Amazon, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Italy, St. Petersburg Russia, Argentina, England, Canada, Morocco, Mexico and many other beautiful locations all over the world.
JB was a son, brother, husband, dad and Pappy. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his children Nichole and her husband, Bill, Trey and his wife, Karen, his international kids, Tea and Gonzalo, his granddaughters Lauren, Katherine and Mia and many much loved nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was a jokester, a storyteller, a 10+ gallon blood donor, a hiker, a camper, an enthusiastic (if not in tune) singer, a teacher, an artist, a statistics professor and a cancer survivor who got more than 22 “bonus years” of life. He did not have the gene for ever being embarrassed. He would just laugh along at himself and continue to share his joy with everyone he encountered.
JB passed on November 6th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sky, his father, Barney, his brother, Larry.
To honor his love of life, constant joyful attitude and love of all things silly, we are celebrating his life in the manner he would want…a true celebration of his life on Saturday, January 14, 2023, 2:00 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 6060 Teasley, Denton, Texas.
To celebrate JB’s joyful spirit please wear colors that bring you joy.