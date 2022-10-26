Dr. Douglas B. Hagen, M.D.

“Will you let me be your servant, let me be as Christ to you. Pray that I might have the grace to let you be my servant, too.” A faithful servant of the Lord, Douglas Hagen, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2022. He was born in Norwich, CT on July 19, 1944 to C. Gilbert and Winifred Hagen. He is survived by his cherished wife of 49 years, Colleen, his two children Adam (Emily) and Juliet (Cory), three grandchildren, Noelle, Emerson and Kiersten, one sister Elaine (Robert) and numerous nieces and nephews. The ten brothers and sisters (spouses) of Colleen are included in his most loving family relationships. Also, Doug was blessed with the gift of a spiritual priest-son, Fr. G. Yesu Rathnam, O.M.I.
Doug truly lived loving and serving in every possible way, quietly, prayerfully, humbly. Let us praise and thank God for having drawn so close to us by giving us Doug as an example and model.
The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away: blessed be the name of the Lord (Job 1:21). We are consoled. We are assured. “Love never ends.” 1 Corinthians 13:8.
A celebration of Doug’s life will take place at St. Mark Catholic Church in Argyle, TX on Monday, November 7. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30am with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Mass may be viewed via live stream at stmarkdenton.org/mass-times. Burial will follow at 1:15pm at the National Cemetery, Dallas, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund for St. Mark Catholic Church, Argyle, TX.