Dorothy Patricia Jessee, 80, of Round Rock, passed over on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
Pat was born September 8, 1942, in Paris, TX to William Franklin (Cricket) Jessee and Virginia Lee Musgrove Jessee. She graduated from Paris schools and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Texas State University in Commerce, TX. She married Joe Gordon Thurmon, the love of her life, on August 28,1961. He passed over June 29, 2020.
Pat spent her life in service to others. After serving in a variety of leadership positions at the Mexia and Denton State Supported Living Centers, Pat was appointed Superintendent of the Denton facility, the first women to serve in this capacity at any of the state facilities. Her primary goal in her work and in life was to ensure that everyone was allowed to live their fullest life. Pat was an avid animal lover - there was never a fur baby she did not love. She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, and sometimes salty language. Pat deeply cared about others, had strong opinions, and always stood strong on her belief’s.
Pat is survived by one daughter, Donna Jessee, and her partner, Connie Horton; one granddaughter, Tiffany Horton; one great-granddaughter, Ashton Brown; two sisters, Marylou Jessee of Dallas, and Nancy Lee Jessee of Cunningham, formerly of Denton; two nieces, Melissa McGee McKechnie and husband Don of Fort Worth, and Molly McGee of Dallas; she was preceded in death by her parents.
In Pat’s memory and recognition of her deep and abiding care and concern for others - persons and animals, the family asks that in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Shadow Cats Organization in Round Rock, Texas. Shadow Cats, P.O. Box 720, Round Rock, TX 78680, www.shadowcats.net Death Is Nothing At All
By Henry Scott-Holland
Death is nothing at all.
It does not count.
I have only slipped away into the next room.
Nothing has happened.
Everything remains exactly as it was.
I am I, and you are you,
and the old life that we lived so fondly together is untouched, unchanged.
Whatever we were to each other, that we are still.
Call me by the old familiar name.
Speak of me in the easy way which you always used.
Put no difference into your tone.
Wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow.
Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes that we enjoyed together.
Play, smile, think of me, pray for me.
Let my name be ever the household word that it always was.
Let it be spoken without an effort, without the ghost of a shadow upon it.
Life means all that it ever meant.
It is the same as it ever was.
There is absolute and unbroken continuity.
What is this death but a negligible accident?
Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight?
I am but waiting for you, for an interval,
somewhere very near,
just round the corner.
All is well.
Nothing is hurt; nothing is lost.
One brief moment and all will be as it was before.
How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting when we meet again!
Obituary and guestbook online at www.beckchapels.com