Dorothy Nell Dawson Martin, 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, peacefully at home and with family by her side. She was born in Lubbock, TX on September 13, 1934, to Walter and Sarah Beatrice ‘Bea’ Dawson. Dorothy married Bobby Rube Martin of Denton, TX on June 20, 1953. They were fortunate to spend 58 years loving each other through life. Together, they owned and operated Martin’s Shoe Repair, in both Keller, TX and Denton, TX, for over 20 years.
Dorothy enjoyed spending her time maintaining her garden, watching the Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks, and being with family. She supported her children and grandchildren thru Boy Scouts, baseball, softball, JROTC, and theater. She was affectionally known as ‘Dot’ to lifelong friends and was fortunate to have many neighbors who loved on her as a member of their own family. Dorothy was a member of Keller First Baptist Church then called Gateway Baptist Church home after moving to Denton, TX.
Dorothy is survived by her youngest son, Todd Martin; grandson Brandon Martin, wife Teran, and great-grandchildren Joel Todd and Alexia; Daughter-in-Law, Belinda Martin; Granddaughter Stephanie Martin and great-grandson Brodie; Granddaughter Rebecca Wittmis, husband Thomas, and great-grandchildren Bryson and Landrie; Grandson Travis Martin, wife Genesis, and great-grandson Nathaniel. She leaves behind many other family members, friends, and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bobby Martin, and oldest son Brett Martin.
A visitation will take place at the DeBerry Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 1:00PM, followed by a funeral service to begin at 2:00PM. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park immediately following the service. Dorothy and her family request that in lieu of flowers, if you’d like to make a memorial contribution, please do so by donating to the Three Oaks Hospice Foundation. Our family is forever grateful for the support given by these angels on earth during this difficult time.