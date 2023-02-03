Our Father in Heaven has taken home Dorothy Louise Webb while she was peacefully sleeping in her own home on January 5, 2023. Dorothy was 101 years old.
Dorothy Louise Webb was born in Dallas, Texas on November 9, 1921 to Jewel Dodson Webb and Ella Mae Wolfe.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents; Joseph L Webb, Minnie Kilgore, Thomas Greenwood Wolfe and Euna Reed; her brother, Jack D Webb and wife Janice; her niece, Jacqueline; her nephews, Michael, Jimmy and James; her aunts, Bertie Fay Wolfe and Ruby Wolfe Dean and her uncle Thomas G “TG” Wolfe.
Dorothy leaves behind her only son, Ron E Porter, wife Viola; her only granddaughter, Corrina Porter McClendon, husband Paul; her only grandson Scott Porter; her great grandson, Cecil W Cotten III; her nephews, Jerry, Tommy, Randy, Charles Webb; and her nieces, Debra, Sheri, and Kim Webb.
During WW2, in 1942, Dorothy went to Dallas Board of Education’s War School specializing in metal fabrication, panel riveting and spot welding. She then worked for the War Department Army Air Forces and was enlisted in the Civil Air Patrol.
In 1949 she started working for Vought Aeronautics/LTV Aerospace Corporation. There she received many awards and had many recognized accomplishments for fabrication and engineering. She was proud of her work in the aerospace industry, working through WWII, the Vietnam War, and the Cold War. She finally retired from LTV in 1982.
After retirement at the age of 61, Dorothy bought a Dodge Ram Roadtrek Home and Park. Dorothy and her best friends, Peggy and Mae, traveled all around America calling themselves “The Three Wild Geese”. Every stop they had along their travels they left the impression of three young girls who enjoyed picking daisies, chasing butterflies, and singing with the birds. With all the memories made along the way, Dorothy’s all-time favorite was the time when she fed wild wolves from her own bare hands.
She also took over 20 cruises around the world with her friends up until 2019. One of her MOST favorite places to visit was Alaska, just to eat the Salmon.
Dorothy loved anything and everything to do with her Indian heritage. Dorothy and her mom loved traveling to Indian Reservations to buy anything hand crafted by her Indian friends. Dorothy loved her connection with wolves, geese, and anything to do with nature. Woodworking, metal fabrication, or anything that involved working with her hands she enjoyed. She loved her friends and family dearly, even though sometimes she seemed quite direct. But most of all she loved her commitment to our Father in Heaven, Jesus.
She was a member of the Denton Senior Center for over 25 years where she enjoyed time with many friends. She drove to the senior center twice a week to workout until December 2022. She cherished the friendships she made at the center, especially her dear friend Martha. The senior center has proclaimed Dorothy’s birthday, November 9th as Dorothy Webb Day to celebrate the wonderful life and impact she has had at the Denton Senior Center.
A Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held at this very beloved place. We will have an informal gathering to share stories, to laugh, to cry and to discover new friendships in honor of Dorothy.
Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:30am for an hour or so
Denton Senior Center
509 N Bell Avenue
Denton, TX 76209
Correspondence may be mailed to:
Corrinia McClendon
PO Box 580
Denton TX 76202