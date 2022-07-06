Dorothy Louise Parks

Dorothy L. Parks, 92, of Denton passed away on July 2, 2022 at her home. She was born in Stephenville, Texas to Eli Mark and Mittie (McKenzie) Geeslin on December 15, 1929.
She was raised in Central Texas, graduated from Stephenville High School in 1947, and moved to Dalllas, Texas. There she worked in the district office of what is now Massey Ferguson Tractor Co. and met Frank Parks on a blind date. He informed her that night that he would marry her which happened August 1951. Dot and Frank raised three daughters and one son moving the family to Denton December 1965 where she had remained. After Frank’s death in 2000, she became active with book club, quilting, ringing handbells, traveling, and managing the family farm. She also enjoyed countless hours with many close friends, her beloved children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula Harvey and husband Floyd of Spring, Texas, Martha Parks of Fort Myers, FL, son, William Parks and wife Vickie of Ennis, Texas, sisters, T. Fuller and husband Roy of Arkansas, and Ethel Lynn Travis of Wichita Falls, Texas, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Parks, daughter, Diana Parks-Kirk, brothers, Elton Geeslin, Mark A. Geeslin, Wayne M. Geeslin, and her mother and father.
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Denton, Texas on July 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM.