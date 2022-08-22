Dorothy Ann Truex was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and lifelong resident of Texas. She passed away to join God in heaven at 80 years of age at her home on Friday, August 19th, 2022.
Dorothy was born on September 7th, 1942 in Flower Mound, TX to Herbert and Lorene Carter. She grew up in Haltom City and graduated from Birdville High School, class of 1961.
She was happily married to her husband Terry for 61 years. They resided in Lewisville, TX for 47 years where they raised their 2 sons, and she enjoyed a 20 year real estate career.
Dororthy was a godly woman and delighted in serving the lord. Her love and support for her family was unwavering. She was sweet, kind, warm and personable, making many friends throughout her life.
Dorothy is survived by: her husband Terry, sons Greg and wife Kellee, Keith and wife Karrie. Grandchildren, Lane Truex, Cole Truex, Beau Richardson, Lacie Reddick and great grandson Townes Richardson. Brother, Bobby Carter. Nieces and Nephews, Jeff Gilstrap, Julie Moore, Mark Carter, Lee Weller, Cheryl Chaves along with numerous great nieces and nephews. Cousins, Robert Lee Stevens, Pat Brogden, Dean Ray Hawk.
The visitation is scheduled for Wednesday evening, August, 24th from 6:30--8:30 pm at Mulkey-Mason located at 740 S Edmonds, Lewisville TX. The funeral service will be the following morning, August, 25th, at 11:00 am, at Flower Mound Presbyertian Church, 1501 Flower Mound Road, Flower Mound, TX.