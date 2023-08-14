On Saturday, August 5, 2023, Dorman C. “Bud” Mason passed peacefully in the arms of his loving wife, Patricia Meaders Mason of more than 60 years and went home to be with the Lord. His body gave out after a short battle with lung cancer.
When Bud was 19, and married with a two year old son, he was hit by a train while working on a railroad at Acme Brick and lost his right arm. After several years of reconstructive surgery at Baylor Hospital in downtown Dallas, he decided to leave the hospital and never looked back. He was a wonderful provider, builder, car enthusiast/restorer, a profoundly talented horticulturalist, and there was nothing he couldn’t teach himself. He was a man of integrity like no other and he made everyone he met a better person. He made sure to teach his children that “can’t” wasn’t permitted in their vocabulary.
He spent most of his life working as a service manager in the automotive industry. He worked for Merrell Buick in Denton, TX for several decades, and then went on to work for Dave Krause and McNatt Chevrolet.
He had a wonderful life and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Evelyn Mason; his sister, Art Shields; brother, Royce Mason and his beloved son Danny C. Mason.
He is survived by his loving wife Pat; daughter, Angela Mason Odom and husband Lanhon Odom; daughter-in-law Shelley Wagner Mason; and one sister, Rochell Beauchamp. He is survived by grandsons, Royce Mason and wife Frances, Jarrod King and wife Julia, Jacob Rainey and wife Kendra, and Sean Rainey, and granddaughters, Amber Speer and husband Nathan, and Andra Wearden and husband Michael. He is also survived by numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and greats whom he loved dearly. He lived life on his own terms, but he was a child of God. Go rest up high on that mountain Bud, until we meet again.