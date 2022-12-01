Doris Ratliff died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Good Samaritan, Denton Village, where she has resided for the past five years. She was 105 years old.
From the 1940’s forward until her retirement at age 85, Doris pursued a career in retail. She worked in several stores around the square, achieving the pinnacle of her career in the 60’s as Buyer of Women’s Ready-to-Wear and Lingerie for Russell’s Department Store. In that capacity she attended markets in Dallas, New York, and Los Angeles. In later years, she gave up the buying to work as a saleslady. She retired from Tritt’s Ladies’ Shop in Denton Center.
Mary Doris Pearson was born May 27, 1917 in Waco, TX, to John Wesley and Lennie Hammond Pearson. Her father died when Doris was two weeks old, and her mother moved back to her hometown of Kosse, TX to rear Doris and her older sister, Helen Faye. As young adults Doris and Helen settled in Denton. Doris married Wallace W. Ratliff in 1942. One daughter, Charlotte Ann, was born of that marriage, which ended in divorce in 1955.
Doris is preceded in death by her sister, Helen Abbott. She is survived by daughter Charlotte Ratliff Ebel and son-in-law David L. Ebel of Denton; by three grandchildren and their spouses, Kathryn and Gabor Agoston of Alexandria, VA; Elizabeth and Andrew Naumann of Princeton, N.J.; and David A. and Melissa Ebel of Denton; by seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephew, Paul W. Abbott and wife, Penni; grand-nephew Jeffrey Abbott and wife, Shannon; and grand-niece, Jennifer Arnold and husband, Alex.