On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Donald Melvin Johnson, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 81.
He was born October 29, 1941 in Krum to Howard Melvin and Omie Isabell Riley Johnson. He graduated from Krum High School and attended North Texas State University. He married Barbara Pelzel on October 29, 1966 in Pilot Point, Texas. Together, they owned and operated J&L Propane from 1965 to 2002. Donald served many years on the Texas LP Gas Association board at the state level. He was also involved in the Krum Cemetery Association and Lion’s Club. Donald enjoyed raising cattle, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Andrew and Ryan Schwenn, Abram Aguilar, Jake, Sam, and Justin Johnson, Shelby, Brady, and Easton Vanover.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughters Lori and husband Robert Schwenn of Coppell, Karen and husband Cody Vanover of Krum; sons Keith and wife Holli Johnson of Coppell, and Daryl and wife Alicia Johnson of Flower Mound; grandchildren Andrew and Ryan Schwenn, Jake, Sam, and Caroline Johnson, Shelby, Brady, and Easton Vanover, Abram Aguilar, Audrey, Abby “AJ”, and Justin Johnson; four sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tommy and Terry Johnson.
Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton. Burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery in Krum.
Rosary service will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at DeBerry Funeral Home with visitation from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.