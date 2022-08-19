Donald M. Cartwright

Donald Mack Cartwright died at home in Denton, Texas on August 10, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side. He was born in Houston, Texas on March 2, 1940 (anniversary of Texas’ Independence) to OV and Cecile Watson Cartwright, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Jan, the couples’ daughter Brandie Cartwright-Doughtie, son-in-law James T. Doughtie III, grandchildren James Thomas Doughtie IV and Connor Mack-Cartwright Doughtie, and brother Dr. Chris Cartwright and family.
Don joined the Marine Corps shortly after high school and was honorably discharged in 1965.
Don was elected to the Texas Legislature in 1974 and served three terms. While he was in office, his passion for public service grew and he was inspired to become an attorney.
Don was admitted to the Texas Bar in August 1994 and started his legal practice in Corpus Christi. He was a member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the Pro Bono College. In 2009, Don and Jan moved to Denton to be closer to their grandkids. Don continued his law practice as a court appointed juvenile advocate while maintaining his criminal defense practice.
Don loved to travel. He and Jan travelled extensively throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and North America, and instilled his love for travelling into his daughter. When at home, he enjoyed frequent golf and pickleball games.
Don will be interred at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, and will have a cenotaph at the Texas State Cemetery, Austin.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 28, 2022, 2-4pm. 9425 Ed Robson Cir. Robson Ranch, Denton, TX