Donald Clayton Pack, Jr. 84, of Denton passed away on August 31, 2022 in Denton. He was born in Bakersfield, California on May 1, 1938 to Donald Clayton Sr and Margaret (Huber).
Don lived a full life with many adventures and many hardships, all of which he tackled head-on. From his humble beginnings in Sacramento, Don built a career starting young as a delivery truck driver and working his way into becoming an industrial engineer. Overseeing nation-wide plants for Aramark Uniform Services, Don was a key contributor in operations efficiency, safety workflow, control of production and design of service for over 30 years until his retirement in 2002. Professionally, he was most proud of mentoring and leading co-workers, many of which had advanced degrees beyond his own educational background, but didn’t yet have the experience, knowledge or determination to “get the job done” the way Don expected it to be done. He also took great pride in rebuilding the Stafford, TX plant and having it back on-line in record time. Though tough and gruff at times, he was still loving. Sometimes quick to anger, he never held a grudge. Above all, Don was firm but fair with coworkers, friends, family and even strangers.
Don spent his early life in California, and was a proud father to Connie, Lisa and Donny. Working hard to provide for them, he also worked hard to enjoy his passion for all things with a motor. His favorite vehicles were sports cars and trucks… and everything in between. He loved his boats and time on the water in California and later in Texas on the lakes. After coming to Texas in the early 80’s, he married Joanne and raised sons Don III and Todd in Denton. He and Joanne were active in the RV community, and they traveled throughout the USA. Don didn’t embrace retirement and was always looking to make improvements and “making change was making progress” in his mind. Don volunteered at a local hospital in the day surgery unit, helped maintain the yard at First Christian Church, and was always looking for the next project or activity to keep him busy. His devotion to Joanne and love for his children and grandchildren were always on his mind.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne West Pack of Denton, daughter Lisa Ellen Wright and Husband Harry in Pennsylvania, sons, Donald Clayton Pack III and wife Hannah in England, and Todd Traylor and wife Jamie of Houston, and son-in-law Ken Stonebraker of California, and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Connie Stonebraker, his mother and father and sister, Menota Kelsey. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Our Daily Bread, https://www.ourdailybreaddenton.org/donate. A Memorial Service (casual attire) will be held at First Christian Church in Denton on September 25th, 2pm with a reception to follow.