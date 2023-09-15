Dianne Blair, passed away on September 7, 2023, surrounded by family in Austin, Texas, due to complications of pneumonia. Born on December 14, 1949, in Stephenville, Texas, Dianne was a beacon of love, intelligence, and generosity, whose life was marked by dedication to education and a profound love for her family.
Dianne received her master’s degree in education from North Texas State University, setting the foundation for a career that would touch countless lives. She began her journey in education as an elementary school teacher, a role she cherished for 10 years. Her passion for education and her natural leadership abilities led her to serve as a vice principal, and then middle school principal for 25 years before ending her career at Crownover Middle School which she helped open. Dianne’s commitment to fostering a love of learning in young minds was evident in her tireless dedication to her students and staff.
Outside of her professional life, Dianne was a woman of varied interests. She was an avid cook and gardener, finding joy in nurturing plants and people. She also had a deep love for science fiction and fantasy, often losing herself in other worlds and sharing her love for these genres with her loved ones. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored with all her heart.
Dianne is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Blair, her sons, JT and Michael Blair, and her beloved grandchildren, Brodie, Brooklyn, and Rowen Blair. Her family was her world. Her love, wisdom, and strength will continue to guide them in the days and years to come.
Dianne will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a dedicated educator, and a generous friend. Her life was a testament to the power of education, the beauty of imagination, and the strength of family bonds.
In the words of one of her favorite authors, Anne McCaffrey; “The fire may die, but the coal remains. The dragon may be gone, but the fire within us burns on.”
Dianne’s journey may have taken a turn that we cannot follow, but her memory will continue to inspire us as we walk our own paths. We celebrate her life and honor her memory, knowing that she is at peace and that her love surrounds us, always.