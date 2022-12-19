Diana Lynn Bracken, 60, of Lewisville, died on Dec. 5, 2022, at UTSW Hospital in Dallas from a brain tumor.
Diana was born Ruston, La., on Feb. 13, 1962. She attended Bay High School in Panama City, Fla. and graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a BFA degree in photography.
On Feb. 15, 1987, Diana accepted a wedding proposal from Elizabeth Gustwick in Monroe, La. They legally married on their 30th anniversary, Feb. 15, 2017, in Carrollton, Texas.
Diana worked as a photojournalist, custom printer, prepress coordinator, graphic designer, creative director and brand manager. Employers included News Star in Monroe, Albritton’s Camera in Austin, University of North Texas, U.S. Bowling Congress, Sally Beauty and Denton ISD.
Diana was an artist, capturing moments of life and the beauty of nature through her photography. She loved the beach, pink flamingos, music of all kinds, Frida Kahlo and art museums.
She was involved in and supported activist organizations and efforts, believing in the common sense of equal rights and equal treatment for all people. Diana also was a member of Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church.
Diana is preceded in death by her mother Roslyn Johnson. She is survived by her wife Elizabeth; son Tobin Paul Jensen (Dyani); siblings Danita Reyna (Fonz), Maria Daw (Joe), and Dustin Bracken; brother-in-law Bob Gustwick (Sharon); and grandson Tobias Jensen.
The Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 1 pm, at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church in Carrollton. You may sign the online guestbook at dannelfuneralhome.com.