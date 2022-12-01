Diana Davis was born on October 9, 1950 to Charles Nathaniel Davis and Julia Godwin Davis in the recently opened Flow Memorial Hospital in Denton, Texas. She graduated from Denton High School in 1969. She passed away at age 72 on November 29, 2022 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton surrounded by siblings and nieces.
Her interests and experiences were varied throughout her life with a special love for dogs--from raising and grooming poodles as a teenager to fostering and adopting several dogs throughout her life. More recently, Diana volunteered frequently with her service dog, Honey Bear, in area elementary schools and library reading programs.
She is preceded in death by her parents and niece Bethany Davis. Diana is survived by brothers Don Davis of Grapevine, Charlie (and wife Lynn) of Denton, Mike (and wife Kathy) of Denison and sister Pat Sherman (and husband Jud) of Denton, as well as nephews and nieces Leigh Davis, Allan Davis (Angela), Piper Davis-Hansel (Christy), Tracy Carvalho (Claudio), Nathan Sherman (Marcie), Rachel Moree (Colby), Libby Claycomb (Adam) and Matthew Davis (Kelly.) She will be dearly missed by 15 great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in the chapel at DeBerry Funeral Directors, 2025 W. University Drive, Denton. Officiating will be Diana’s nephew, Nathan Sherman. Burial will be a private family service with pallbearers Leigh Davis, Allan Davis, Matthew Davis, Claudio Carvalho, Colby Moree and Adam Claycomb.