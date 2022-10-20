Denise Cecile Landry (née DeCuypere) passed away in the early morning hours of October 19, 2022.
She is survived by her eight children, 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She is pre-deceased by her cherished husband, Gerard “Gerry” Landry, her parents, René DeCuypere and Janneke “Jenny” Decuypere (née Haak), and her two younger brothers, Henry DeCuypere and Donald DeCuypere.
Denise inherited her love of nature from her mother. She excelled at school and loved to sing and play the piano. In her early twenties she worked as a commercial artist. Denise met her husband, Gerry, through a mutual friend and they were married on June 9, 1951. They were married for over fifty years.
Throughout her life, her biggest joy was her home and her family. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren, baking, sewing, and playing the piano. An avid crafter, she crocheted every day and donated hundreds of hand-made hats to charity. She sang in local church and community choirs, often as a soloist. Denise was devoted to her family and her faith. She read her Bible daily and her steadfast faith in Jesus was a comfort to her. Even though she is missed dearly, her family and friends are joyful that she is home in heaven now, reunited with her beloved Gerry and her family.
A service will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas at 1:00 p.m. with an internment immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, Denise requested that donations be made to Calvary Commission, P.O. Box 100, Lindale, TX 75771 or https://calvarycommission.org/give/ (please mention Denise Landry in memorial).
Psalm 34 Verse 34, KJV
“I will bless the Lord at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.”