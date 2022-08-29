Deidre Skinner Flynn

Deidre “Dee” Skinner Flynn, 65, of Denton passed away on the evening of August 24, 2022 at her home. She was born in Portales, New Mexico on June 16, 1957 to Robert and Erba Sue (Patterson) Skinner. Dee was the youngest of 4 children; San, Jon, and Leslie. She grew up in Portales, and graduated from Portales High School in 1975. She received her LVN license from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales in 1980, and she achieved her BS in Nursing from Texas Woman’s University in Denton in 1985.
Dee met Edward Joseph Flynn JR and they were married in 1980. “Flynn” had 6 children from his previous marriage: Deb, Tracy, Ned, Trisha, Darby and Chris who she loved very much. Dee and Edward were married for 20 years, and he preceded her in death in 2004. She met her boyfriend Randal Smith in 2010 at a Christmas party, and they were together up until her death.
Dee loved to garden and to grow things, and she shared her bounty with everyone. She was an amazing cook and she was known for her desserts, cookies and Christmas candy. Dee always brought a dish (or two) and then helped clean up and wipe everything down at the end of it. She was a thoughtful gift giver and knew everyone’s birthdays, she always sent a card. She lived to take care of others, and she was happiest when everyone was stuffed to the brim at dinner. She loved flowers, and had a red oak tree in her backyard named after one of her favorite patients, Mrs. Jackson. Mrs. Jackson is 15 years old and towers above everything else, a testament to the love and care Dee put into everything she touched.
Dee was a nurse for over 40 years. She worked some in the hospital over her career, but she enjoyed her profession most when she was able to care for others and allow them to live a good life in their own home. She didn’t just check on them, and chart about them, she brought them produce from her garden and cookies from her heart. Here in Denton, she worked for Lake Forest Good Samaritan, Denton Regional, Advanced Rehab Trust, and North Texas Home Care. Her employer Jay Harris graduated nursing school with her from TWU, and his hospice company Harris Hospice was with us for her passing. We thank Jay, Elizabeth, Shae, and Lynn for their kindness and care. Godbless you.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristin and husband Andrew McCaskey of Amarillo, Tx.; brothers, Jon and wife Dona Skinner and San and wife Sherri Skinner, of Portales, New Mexico. Her brother in law Jimmy Mullins of Rogers, New Mexico. Her Nephews Cody and wife Tara Skinner, Cade and wife Shawna Skinner, Newt and wife Melanie Skinner. Her nieces, Hattie Skinner, Erin Skinner, and Zoe and husband Zach Turner. Her step-children, Deborah and husband Tate Rush, Tracy Flynn, Trisha Flynn, Darby and husband Mark Heitman and Chris and wife Kathy Flynn. Her boyfriend Randal Smith, and so many others who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her mother Sue Skinner, father Robert Skinner, sister Leslie Mullins, and nephew Justin Mullins. Her step son Ned Flynn.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas at 10:00 A.M. Located at 2025 W. University Drive, Denton Texas 76201. Memorial donations may be sent to the Denton Animal Support Foundation.