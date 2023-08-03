Debra Ann (Smithart) Kendrick

Debra Ann Kendrick of Oak Point, TX, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Debra was born December 22, 1959 in Dallas, TX to George Verlin and Rowenna Dale (McDougal) Smithart. On July 28, 2023, she passed away peacefully at the age of 63 with her husband Jimmy by her side, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Debra had a light about her that illuminated the room anytime she was around. She always had a smile on her face and a heart of gold. Debra was a selfless caretaker, a loving mother, and a devoted wife to her husband Jimmy. Old high school sweethearts, they rekindled their young love decades later and married 7 years ago. She was especially devoted to caring for her special needs son, Rodney, for most of her life. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Debra. She loved spending quiet evenings at home with her husband and dogs, with a glass of wine in hand.
Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Rowenna Dale Smithart; father, George Smithart and his wife LaVerne; first husband, Neal Porter; son, Rodney Porter; and two granddaughters, Reilly and Keilly Porter.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Kendrick; son, Matt (Dillon) Porter and his wife Shea; three granddaughters, Olivia, Kimber, and Kenzie; brothers, Jimmy Smithart and wife Lisa, Keith Smithart and wife Lisa, Tad McKey, David Smithart and wife Roxann; ten nephews and nieces; fourteen great nephews and nieces; and two great-great nephew and niece.
A visitation will be held 6:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, August 4, 2023 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey with Alvin Crosson officiating. Interment will follow at Little Elm Cemetery in Little Elm, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
