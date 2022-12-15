David Lee Fuller passed away on December 14, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Denton Bible Church.

