David Lawrence Downing, was born November 17, 1952, in Bryan, Texas. Son, sibling, husband, father, grandfather, friend, commander, having lived fully and intently, passed April 28, 2023, in Brevard County, on Florida’s Space Coast. It marked the end of the adventure of life he embraced every day.
Military honors ceremony will be in Pensacola, Florida, the Emerald Coast, on June 8, 2023, at 1:30 pm (1330) at Barrancas National Cemetery at Pensacola Naval Air Station; preceded by the Memorial Mass at 11:00 am (1100) at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 3295 Barrancas Avenue; followed by a celebration of life at Peg Leg Pete’s Restaurant, 1010 Ft. Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach, starting at 4:00 pm (1600).
Dave was most proud of his naval career. After attending Nolan Catholic High School in Ft. Worth, TX, he graduated from University of North Texas in Denton, TX, in 1976. He immediately reported to the Aviation Officers Candidate School in Pensacola, FL receiving his commission on May 20, 1977. Commander Downing served in the United States Navy TAR program, with Surface Warfare Officer and Combatant Craft OIC qualifications.
The Governor of Texas, designated Dave an Admiral in the Texas Navy in December, 1997. After his 1998 USN retirement, Dave pursued a second career at the University of North Texas, Denton, TX, working with Lifelong Learning and Institutional Research and Effectiveness from 1998-2017, receiving his Master of Science degree (2003) and Doctorate of Education degree (2009) from that institution.
David Lawrence Downing, now you have your freedom from the angst and pain of cancer and are released from earthly bonds. Yet, you will never be free of the love, respect and admiration held by your loving family and devoted wife of 36 years … “until death do us part.” We all will live fully in the joy of having held you in our lives, remembering you every day, until we reunite again.
His family includes his wife, Anne; son, Douglas; daughter-in-law, Kelli; granddaughter, Rebecca; mother, Josephine; brother, Steve; sisters, Mary, Kathleen and Patricia; brothers-in-law, Robert, Dennis and Don; nieces Jennifer and Josie; nephews, Michael and Ben; niece-in-law, Ashlee; great-nephew, Lyndon; uncle Tony and aunt Kathy; and cousins Annette and Rose. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph James Downing; aunt, Virginia Downing; and beloved grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dave’s favored charity, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, supporting the families of American Heroes, Fallen First Responders and Wounded Veterans. www.t2t.org