David Fuller

David Lee Fuller, 79, of Bartonville, TX, passed away on December 14, 2022 in Denton. He was born in Denton on November 12, 1943 to Odis and Lorene (Forester) Fuller.
David was drafted during Vietnam and served his country as an Army Infantryman. He was extremely patriotic and loved his country. David went on to work as a draftsman and later operated a successful wholesale picture frame business.
David loved the Lord, studying his word, and putting all his trust and faith in the Lord. He loved his family; enjoying family gatherings at his home, playing games with grandchildren, and spending time reading to a grandchild in his lap. David’s pride and joy were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Above all, David’s desire was for all of his family to accept Jesus as their savior and know that He is the only way to eternal life. “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith - and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God.” Ephesians 2:8
David and Cherry enjoyed traveling in their RV, taking it west to the Colorado mountains and Canyonlands in Utah, where they spent much of their time off-roading in the jeep. David also enjoyed the outdoors at his homestead, continuously taking on projects inside and out, in addition to spending time on his tractor and riding lawn mower.
David and his wife Cherry had several rental properties, completely remodeling many of them together. He enjoyed using those skills to help any friend or family member. To those who knew and loved him, he was known as the “family handyman”.
David is preceded in death by his mother and father, Lorene and Odis Fuller and his sister, Linda Hacker. He is survived by his wife, Cherry of Bartonville, TX, daughters, Jennifer Prose of Burleson, and Lauren Pratt and husband Josh of Houston, son, Rodney Fuller and wife Kelly of Sanger, brother, Odis Fuller and wife Kathy of Frisco, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 1-3pm at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Denton Bible Church Chapel on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.