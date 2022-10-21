David Earl Whitten, 69, of Dallas, Texas passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 while on vacation and visiting family in San Diego, California.
Born September 4, 1953 in Denton, Texas, David attended the University of North Texas Laboratory School and graduated from Denton High School in 1972. In 1976, he received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Texas where he was a political columnist for the editorial staff of The Daily Texan from 1974 to 1975. He went on to obtain his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1979 and was on the Texas Law Review from 1977 to 1979. He made many close friends along the way.
Upon graduating law school, he moved to Washington, D.C. to join the staff of long-time Texas Congressman Ray Roberts. As Counsel to the Subcommittee on Water Resources of which Roberts was the Chairman, David was a key developer and draftsman of the primary environmental cleanup laws still in effect today. After Roberts’ retirement, David was appointed as Legislative Director and Counsel to Congressman Tom Vandergriff. Although David held strong and principled views on important issues, he had a talent for bridging the “politics” to help all sides find a solution. He made dear friends on both sides of the aisle and rarely met a stranger.
Returning to Texas in 1985, he entered private legal practice in Dallas, specializing in environmental law and was most recently a shareholder with Guida, Slavich & Flores, P.C. He was a talented attorney and even obtained the first Municipal Setting Designation in the State of Texas in 2004. While in Texas, he also continued to guide companies on legislation. His ability to motivate consensus, solve issues, and bring people together are a tribute to his professionalism, statesmanship, strong communication skills, and his unique relationships with people.
David was larger than life and will be dearly missed. He was never at a loss for words and had the ability to engage on any subject. He fiercely loved his family, friends, and also his dogs. At an early age, David developed a passion for helping others. He touched so many lives in a positive way and went above and beyond to help family and friends with problems both big and small, whether personal, professional, or legal. His sense of humor and his ability to have fun and “enjoy the moment” are legendary among his friends and family, and his distinctive voice and character will be remembered forever.
David is survived by what he called his three greatest accomplishments of whom he was extremely proud: Claudia Anne Whitten (David Lapayowker) of Bend, OR; Alison Whitten Rians (Dan) of Fate, TX; Charles Marcus Whitten of San Francisco, CA; and their mother, Kathleen Dunagin of St. Louis, MO; brother Michael J. Whitten (Darlene) of Denton, TX; brother Marcus R. Whitten (Liz) of San Diego, CA; and sister Ellen Whitten McBride (Glen) of Denton, TX. He also leaves behind nephews Scott Whitten, Matthew Whitten, Adam Whitten, Andrew McBride, Royce Whitten, niece Kathryn McBride, their families, godson Spencer Austin, numerous cousins, members of his wonderful extended family, and a vast number of beloved friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Royce and Gladys Miears Whitten, nephew Jeffrey M. McBride, and treasured friends and members from his extended family.
A public visitation will be held at the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton, TX on Friday, October 28th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. In addition, all are welcome to attend a celebration of life reception at Fair Hall (located on the grounds of the North Texas Fair & Rodeo, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd., Denton, TX) on Saturday, October 29th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm where family and friends are invited to gather and share their memories of David Earl Whitten. Barbecue and beverages will be served, and casual attire is recommended. A private graveside service for the family will take place at Roselawn Cemetery on Saturday, October 29th at 10:00 am.
The family requests donations be made to Cumberland Youth & Family Services in memory of David E. Whitten.