James Darrell Robbins passed away on October 19, 2022 at Senior Care in Denton, Texas. He was born on November 15, 1934 to Nora (Baxter) and Miles Robbins and was so proud that his first great grandchild, Preston James Fitzpatrick, shares the same birth date as him. Darrell was the oldest of three children and has two sisters, Dorothy (Marvin) Massey, Coppell, Texas and Phyllis (the late Jim) McDaniel, Pierre, South Dakota.
Darrell excelled in sports at school in Friona, Texas and during his Senior year in 1953, set the Texas state record in the 440 Yard Dash and on the Mile Relay Team. The day after high school graduation, on May 23, 1953, he married the love of his life Norma “Sue” Robertson. After their wedding they moved to South Dakota where they’d heard the land was vast and bountiful. For the majority of his years in South Dakota, he ranched outside of Blunt, South Dakota and raised his three sons there. Dewayne, Denton, Texas; Robbie (Cynthia), Mansfield, Texas; and Jeff (Monica), Colorado Springs, Colorado. After ranching, Darrell decided to go into the home construction business and built a beautiful home for his family in Pierre. In 1981, they moved to Denton, Texas, to build metal frame houses, was a member of the Denton Church of Christ and resided in Denton until his death.
He is survived by his wife Sue, three sons and two daughters-in-law, grandchildren: Tiffany Fitzpatrick, Ryan Robbins and Tyler Robbins; Monét (Trevor Hornsby) Robbins and Jennifer (Iain) Oswald; great-grandchildren: Preston and Olivia Fitzpatrick; two sisters, one sister-in-law Kay (John) Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.