Dana Wilson Goff passed away at her home in Denton, Texas on Monday, January 23, 2023. Dana was born in Wheeling, West Virginia to Arch and Mary Wilson on August 13, 1942. She grew up in Wheeling and Athens, Ohio where she where she met and married her husband of 59 years, Drell Goff. After graduating from Ohio University with a degree in Art, they returned to Wheeling . She spent her later years in Hilton Head, South Carolina, eventually moving to Texas. She was referred to lovingly as Grandmud and fondly hosted grandparents camp for her 7 grandchildren who spent endless hours creating chaos in the “Land of Yes.” She enjoyed playing games with her family including Boggle and Euchre. She loved to play golf especially challenging her family for who had to do the dinner dishes. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons and their spouses David and Karen of Denton, Texas, Denny and Lisa of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and seven grandchildren Thomas, Alex, Emily, Adam, Avery, James, and Amber. Of note we miss her dearly as she would be the best in our family to edit this obituary.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM at St. David of Wales Episcopal Church in Denton on Saturday, February 4, 2023 with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. David of Wales Episcopal Church in Denton, Texas.