D. Carroll Walston

D. Carroll “Dee” Walston, 94, passed away peacefully in his home on March 15, 2023. He was born to Ola and Joe Walston on May 2, 1928 in Italy, Texas. With an upbringing marked by the hardships of the Great Depression, Dee’s optimism and grit turned his circumstances into successes in life, love, and career. He will surely be remembered as a great storyteller who fondly recalled his childhood experiences involving the lives of his grandmother’s large farming family in Ellis County, Texas.
Dee graduated from high school in 1946 in Vernon, Texas, where he met the love of his life and future wife, Beryle Hoffman. He graduated from General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) in Detroit in 1949, and shortly after he and Beryle married in Vernon. He then began a 30-year career in the automobile industry that took them and their three children to El Paso, Dallas, and ultimately to Denton in 1966 where he owned Banner Chevrolet for 14 years. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. Dee and Beryle enjoyed their lives and friends in Denton where he was an active supporter of the business community.
Dee was loved by many for his zest for life. He was adventurous, curious and fun-loving. He had a passion for Texas history and culture, especially the music of Bob Wills. A true Texan, he enjoyed nothing more than listening to live tunes with friends at Dan’s Silverleaf while enjoying a cold beer. One of his greatest joys was personally caring for his 2C Ranch in Tioga, Texas, where he and Beryle often gathered friends and family for barbeques and musical performances.
As a husband, Dee was a devoted partner and provider for 65 years. As a father and grandfather, he was a compassionate encourager and advisor whose words and deeds inspired his family with the strength he was known for. As a son, he took responsibility for the wellbeing of his aging mother. His magnetic personality and genuine interest in others brought him many cherished friendships over the years, and in business his drive earned him the support of seasoned mentors and partners.
Dee’s daughter, Karen, and son, Casey, lovingly cared for him at home during the last three years of his life where his humor, steadfast spirit and Christian faith were a model of tenacity. Until his last day, Dee was grateful for the good life he had.
He is survived by his daughters, Delia Croessmann of Rolla, Mo. and Karen Everett and her husband Lee of Dallas; son, W. Casey Walston of Denton; granddaughters, Olivia Bentley and her husband Branden of Claremore, Okla. and Caroline Croessmann and her husband Trevor O’Hara of Denver; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beryle Hoffman Walston and brother, Robert L. Walston.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors, 2025 W. University Drive followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roseland Drive, both in Denton, Texas.