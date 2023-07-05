Colleen Oliver Briscoe, 93, of Denton, died Friday, June 30, 2023 at her home at Denton Good Samaritan Village.
Ms. Briscoe was born on April 12, 1930, in Denton to Ernest and Eldora (Morris) Oliver. Colleen attended North Texas State Teachers College from 1945-48. She graduated from Durham’s Business College in Fort Worth in 1949 and was married to Jack Briscoe on July 21, 1951 in Denton.
Colleen had a long and successful professional career that included 43 years at First State Bank in Denton (which became Wells Fargo) and retired as senior vice president in 2007 at the age of 77. She was very active in leading initiatives with professional business clubs, civic and educational programs, and social initiatives.
Colleen helped empower the Denton Chamber of Commerce and Denton Independent School District to initiate the Adopt-A-School partnership program to enhance education for Denton students. She also started the “Specialized Banking” program to serve senior citizens in Denton whose lifestyles demanded convenient, confident, and flexible banking services. The outreach program began at Good Samaritan Society at the Lake Forest, Denton Village, and the Vintage Retirement Community in Denton. During her banking career, she helped create the Explorers Travel Club and loved to travel with clients and privately with friends, visiting 39 states and 22 countries.
Additionally, Colleen was active in community volunteerism, serving with Ann’s Haven Hospice, United Way, the President’s Council at the University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University athletics fundraising, Denton Chamber of Commerce, Denton ISD, Kiwanis Club, Business & Professional Women’s Club, and more. A long-time resident of Good Samaritan Denton Village, Colleen volunteered in the community store, enjoyed singing in the choir, and visiting with her many friends.
Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Briscoe (2017). She is survived by her daughter, Gwen Briscoe; sons, Brian Briscoe and his wife DeAnn, Michael Briscoe and his wife Susan; sister, Glena Turner; grandchildren, Bryce Benton, Leah Holland, Macie McBride, Emily McBroom, Erin Newton, Madison Briscoe, Carlton Briscoe; nine great-grandchildren; and cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.
The funeral service was held at 2:00pm on Friday, July 7, in the Chapel of Denton Bible Church (2300 E. University Dr., Denton, TX). Rev. Tom Nelson will officiated the service.