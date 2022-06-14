Clara B. Bartee

Clara B. (Lambert) Bartee, 91, of Denton, passed away peacefully on June 13 at Medical City Health Care Hospital with her family by her side. A life-long resident of Denton County, she was born in Little Elm, TX on August 5, 1930, moved with her parents to Denton in 1942, she graduated from Denton High School in 1946 and married Eber Bartee in 1947. She worked in various positions at Moore Business Forms for over 40 years until she retired in 1992. She and Eber were charter members of Denton Baptist Temple and remained members until their death.
Clara was an avid Texas Rangers fan and was a member of the Texas Ranger Womens Club for almost 30 years. She frequently attended the games and passed out the “freebies”. She loved the time she spent at the ballpark and with the other TRWC ladies; she has a most impressive bobble-head collection. In 2016, one of her dreams came true when she threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers game. Even when her memory started fading, this was a fond memory she was able to retain. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Clara is survived by her sons Phil Bartee (Brenda) of Vernon, Mark Bartee of Denton; daughter Nancy Moore of San Francisco; 3 grandchildren Valarie Kohl of Vernon; Amy Torres (Fred) of Aubrey, and Nicole Ellet of Los Colinas; 5 great grandchildren Jessica Sims (Justin); Courtnie Ryan (Tim), Corey Welch; Emily and Baily Torres; 2 great great grandchildren Kinlee and Kasen Sims; Bonus family - Toby / Misty Peterson; Kyle / Cindy /Claire / Courtnie Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Eber Bartee; her grandson Justin Welch; her parents Carl and Callie (Wadkins) Lambert; 5 brothers Homer (Joyce) Lambert, Carl (Jewel Dean) Lambert, Jr., James Lambert, Kenneth Lambert, and Wayne Lambert; 4 sisters Allie (Clyde) Walker, Truda (Doomie) Carson, Edith (Ray) Rushing, and Geneva (LC) Henrie. Bonus great grandson (and pitching coach) Koby Peterson.
Visitation is Thursday, June 16 from 6pm to 8pm at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton, TX.
Funeral service is Friday, June 17, 2022, 10am at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral home in Denton, TX followed by interment at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org, Boys & Girls Club of Vernon (please indicate for KP3 Batting cages) https://vernonbgc.org/s/, or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses at Medical City HealthCare and the staff at Eagle Ridge Memory Care for the compassion and care they gave our mom.