Charles Lawrence Mason II (Larry Mason), age 64 passed peacefully into Heaven in the early morning of June 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family content knowing he’d be in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ when he was called home. Larry embraced life with joy and faced his 13-year challenge with cancer as an opportunity to live each day to its fullest living a purposeful life according to God’s will and being an example of Christ’s love. Larry was born September 3, 1957, at Dyess AFB in Abilene, TX to his parents Col. Charles Rex Mason and Carole Lynne Shumate.
Larry loved and trusted the Lord in all circumstances and exhibited a servant’s heart in so many ways. He was very dedicated to his church Southmont Baptist in Denton where he served as Deacon Chair until his promotion to Heaven. He held dear the fellowship he experienced with the church membership, his fellow Deacons and the Men’s Ministry.
Larry gained many friends through the many places he worked and coaching baseball. He worked at Harpool’s Seed and The Feed Store during college, managed the Wheeler Ranch, Peterbilt, and retired from Boeing/Labinal/Safran. He mostly treasured the 18 years he worked on the Mel Wheeler family ranch where Larry and family are humbled and blessed to be considered an extension of their family. Larry loved ranching from sunrise to sundown. At times, overseeing greater than 40 head of horses and hundreds of head of cattle on the ranch and several leased properties around Denton County. The exception he’d say was breaking ice when it was below 30 degrees and hauling hay on days that measured 100+ degree heat.
Larry loved all kinds of sports especially Texas Longhorn football/baseball, the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. We loved to hear him reminisce of boyhood memories in Ft. Worth playing baseball and football with his school friends and younger brother all day then at night under the streetlights until their moms made them come in. Each Spring he would play on a West Side Lions baseball team and once their season was completed, he would spend some of the remaining summer in Omaha, NE with his Dad, Harriet, and Kathy where Rex was stationed at SAC Headquarters. His other great memories were the times he shared on his grandparent’s Indiana farm where Larry’s Grandpa taught him how to drive a pickup, a tractor and everything there was to know about farm life. Larry roped on the Denton High School rodeo team where he was able to compete in the NTHSRA championships in Will Rogers Coliseum and was a FFA member making many lifelong friendships. He would play golf any chance he got and loved teaching his sons to play. Although Larry loved all sports, his passion was coaching baseball beginning in his early twenties coaching off and on for almost 30 years. His positive attitude, integrity and respect for the game impacted the lives of literally hundreds of players. Larry was far more than just a coach; he was a mentor and a trusted friend not only to the young men he coached but to their families as well. It was not uncommon to hear a voice call out to him, “Hey Coach Larry” from a player he coached in the past.
Larry made friends wherever he went and MD Anderson was no exception. He was blessed to have been under the care of Dr. Jonathan Kurie as his first oncologist there and whom we will be eternally grateful. Larry and Dr. Kurie bonded over baseball, golf and cowboy movies and continued a beautiful friendship for the rest of Larry’s life. Our hearts are full knowing he is in the presence of the Lord and is at peace as we treasure every memory and are so thankful for the time we shared. We especially want to acknowledge Larry’s sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Mahmoud Hijazi, who opened their home and hearts to us for the 13 years we traveled to Houston and being supportive with each new challenge.
Larry will be forever remembered for the support, friendship, and positive influence he made in so many people’s lives. Larry was a walking testimony of God’s love.
Larry is survived by wife Kelli, sons Weldon Mason (Amanda), Ty Mason (Ashley), sister Kathy Hijazi (Mahmoud), brother Steve Mason (Pam), and his beloved second mom Harriet Mason. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Mark Decker, nephews Logan Decker, Rusty Mason, Fred Hijazi (Barbara), Zach Hijazi (Becky), nieces Whitni Skinner (John), Bailee Decker and Heather Mason, and five very loved grandchildren, Weldon Lee, Emiley, Peyton, Mason, Finnegan and great nephew Newt.
Larry was preceded in death by his father Col. Charles Rex Mason, his mother Carole Lynne Shumate Harp, stepdad Truman Harp, stepsister Karla Nabors, mother-in-law Connie Decker, father-in-law Walter Decker and his twin granddaughters, Paisley and Khloe Mason.
A Celebration of Larry’s Life will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 3pm at Southmont Baptist Church in Denton. A Visitation/Reception will follow directly after the service in the Fellowship Hall.